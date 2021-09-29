Surrey school board joins Vancouver in mandating masks for K-3 students

Vancouver -

B.C.'s most populous school district is following the lead of the Vancouver School Board and expanding its local mask mandate to include students in Kindergarten through Grade 3.

The requirement for younger students to wear masks at school will begin on Monday, Oct. 4, according to a statement from the Surrey Board of Education shared by district Supt. Jordan Tinney on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Students in Grades 4 through 12 have been required to wear masks at school since the start of the current school year.

In the statement, the board said it had met with Fraser Health's medical health officer for schools on Wednesday to discuss the expanded mask mandate, as well as other COVID-19 related issues.

"Masks are an effective layer of protection in concert with other measures and we are pleased to be able to take these steps," the board said.

The school board said it's also working with Fraser Health to examine hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Surrey schools, as well as to promote the use of at-home gargle test kits for families of children who become symptomatic at school.

"This initiative will help increase access to testing and work towards preventing COVID-19 transmission in the school environment," the board said.

The Vancouver School Board voted unanimously in favour of expanding its mask mandate at a meeting Monday night.