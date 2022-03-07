Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled 3rd year in a row due to 'constantly changing' public health orders

COVID-19 is once again being blamed for the cancellation of one of Metro Vancouver's largest parades.

In a news release Monday, organizers for the annual Surrey Vaisakhi Khalsa Parade said the event – which typically draws half a million spectators – takes a full year to plan.

"Given the tight turnaround between the constantly changing public health order restrictions being lifted and the scheduled date of the parade, organizers did not feel they could responsibly honour the importance and magnitude of the event in this timeline," the release reads.

The day-long celebration was scheduled to take place on April 23.

Organizers call it the largest event of its kind in the world, marking one of the most important days in the Sikh calendar: the creation of the Khalsa in 1699.

"We feel it would be irresponsible on our part to go forward at this time and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on deposits and expenditures in preparation for the event, only to have sporadic and last minute changes to the public health orders in the future and be pushed to cancel the event later and lose donations which are for supporting important programs in our community,” said Moninder Singh, president of Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar.

The 2021 and 2020 Vaisakhi parades were also cancelled, due to gathering restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers said while it's disappointing to have to cancel it for the third consecutive year, they are hopeful the community will be able to gather again for the parade in 2023.