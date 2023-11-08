Surrey’s mayor reflects on 1st year in office: 'Some twists and turns I didn’t see coming'

Surrey’s mayor is entering her second year in office with the same goal she started her term with—getting B.C.’s government on board with her plan to keep the RCMP as the city’s police force.

Speaking to CTV Morning Live on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of her swearing in as mayor, Brenda Locke explained why she’s taking the province to court over the policing transition.

“I don’t think Surrey was treated fairly,” said Locke, who was elected on a promise to keep the Surrey RCMP after her predecessor, Doug McCallum, initiated the transition to a municipal force back in 2018.

The City of Surrey launched a petition in B.C. Supreme Court last month, seeking a judicial review of the province’s July 19 decision to force the transition.

Locke isn’t backing down from that petition, even after the province passed amendments to the Police Act two weeks ago, giving it the authority to cancel the RCMP’s contract with Surrey.

“There was never due diligence done at the beginning. We're five years into a process that really has barely budged,” said Locke. “I think that's the biggest part of the challenge right now. There is no plan. The province has no plan. Our plan, they decided, wasn't good enough.”

Despite the tension between the two governments, Locke is hopeful that Surrey and the province will be able to work together on other challenges facing B.C.’s fastest growing city.

“Our schools and hospitals are overcrowded—we have so many infrastructure deficits right now,” said Locke. “There are too many portables, there are even portable washrooms in Surrey schools right now. It’s a massive, massive problem.”

According to the city, Surrey School District is currently utilizing 361 portables to house its student population, which has surged past 78,000.

It’s estimated Surrey may have nearly 400 portables by September 2024, prompting the city to declare a crisis over the lack of infrastructure back in May.

Locke says it’s not just school infrastructure that’s lacking.

“There’s also public transportation, social infrastructure—you name it. In just about any level, we need financial assistance for the provincial government.”

However, Locke says that her first year has also included many successes, including the appointment of Peter Johnson as the city’s ethics commissioner—a position that was renewed in March.

“We’re doing so much…all the things we’ve done to increase transparency at city hall, just looking at our budgets—a lot of financial implications,” said Locke. “We had been left, really, a fiscal mess, which is a challenge we had to overcome. There’s lots of those kinds of things that people don’t see.”

While campaigning for mayor, Locke acknowledges there were also things she couldn’t have predicted.

“Boy, there were some twists and turns I didn’t see coming.”