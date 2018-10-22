

CTV Vancouver





Less than three weeks after Surrey resident Anida Magaya was found dead in her own home, her husband has been charged with murder.

Police found the 42-year-old's body after being called to the couple's 110 Avenue residence in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Authorities said Magaya had suffered injuries consistent with foul play, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to take over the case.

On Friday, police arrested Magaya's 44-year-old husband, Rizig Bona, and the suspect has since been charged with second-degree murder.

IHIT described the killing as a "tragic isolated incident," and said there was never any risk to public safety.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Anida Magaya," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a news release.

Bona is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the case who hasn't already spoken with investigators is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.