SURREY - In the midst of both an uptick in crime and an effort to establish a new city police force, Surrey RCMP is showcasing two new youth programs to mark National Crime Prevention Week.

The detachment is hosting its annual Public Safety Fair at Ecole Salish Secondary School in Cloverdale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers will be doing mini-presentations on “Shattering the Image” and Project Lavender. The new programming focuses on gang prevention and building resiliency in youth.

Shattering the Image was inspired by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s End Gang Life program. It was developed to address the need of gang related information that was specific to Surrey.

The program is designed to shatter the glamourized image of gangs, and provide youth with valuable information on making positive choices to avoid gang lifestyle.

Project Lavender aims to empower young women and girls to make positive choices, and surround themselves with healthy relationships.

The program covers topics like ‘sexting’, sexual exploitation, drug and alcohol awareness, and the importance of healthy relationships.

Officers at Saturday’s event will also be providing information on other services such as community programs, Victim Services and property and auto crime.

The event comes just days after the Surrey RCMP released its crime stats for the third quarter of 2019. The statistics showed an uptick in violent crime, except sexual offences. Homicides were up 67 percent and the number of attempted murders increased 167 percent.

There was also a 10 per cent increase in property crime, and the number of criminal code offences rose 6 percent between July and September than in the previous three months.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has been criticized for putting a hiring freeze on new police officers. City councillors have said that the city is more than 50 officers short of hiring commitments made in 2016.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Public Safety Fair could be one of the last for Surrey RCMP. That’s because McCallum proposed Surrey Police Force, which would replace the current RCMP force, is expected to launch in the spring of 2021.

The province approved the plan to establish a municipal force back in August, and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth tasked former Attorney General Wally Oppal with chairing a joint municipal-provincial committee to manage the transition.