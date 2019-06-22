

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP is investigating after one of its own police cruisers was stolen late Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred after a traffic stop for an erratic driver near King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue in Surrey. After evading police efforts to stop it, the vehicle entered an underground parkade, where the two occupants were initially cooperative, police said.

The occupants later fled on foot, with the officer chasing the driver of the vehicle. While this was happening, the passenger of the original vehicle entered the officer's police cruiser and drove it out of the parkade, crashing through the gate, police said.

Natalia Gallegos-Ramirez told CTV News Vancouver that she saw the officer pull over a grey vehicle in an underground parking lot. She heard some shouting, and then saw the police cruiser re-emerge from the lot with a different driver.

"It was just the cop car, but the cop was not in the car," Gallegos-Ramirez said. "It was the other people, I'm assuming, who were originally in the grey vehicle, were actually in the cop car. They drove off. The cop chased after his own car and started asking where the other guys went, because one person did take off on foot."

Police said they found the stolen cruiser abandoned several hundred yards away, in the 9800 block of Whalley Boulevard.

One person believed to have been involved in the incident was arrested a short distance from the scene, and is being held in custody on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.