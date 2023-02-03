Surrey RCMP seek suspect seen committing indecent acts in residential area

Mounties are investigating a string of indecent acts that allegedly occurred over the course of a day in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.

Surrey RCMP said it received reports of a man exposing and touching himself at three locations near a pathway adjacent to townhouse complexes on Feb. 1.

"A man was masturbating in the pathway behind a townhouse complex located in the 6400 block of 168 Street," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release Friday. "The man jumped a fence, entering the backyard of one of the units, and then used a flashlight to capture the attention of the residents before shining the light on his exposed genitalia."

Mounties said the man then fled the area using the footpath that runs behind residences parallel to 64 Avenue between 168 and 172 streets.

The suspect is described as a tall white man between 25 to 30 years old, with a slim build. Police said he was clean-shaven, and wearing a two-tone jacket, jeans and runners, with some reflective material.

"Police identified two other similar incidents in the same area that occurred in December 2022," said Munn, adding that it is possible there are additional unreported incidents.

"A member of the Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit has met with Block Watch captains in the area to discuss the issue, share safety tips and encourage reporting of all incidents."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.