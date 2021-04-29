VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public’s help to find a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Hailey Leblond was last seen on April 18 in the 10600-block of 138 Street.

Surrey RCMP say it’s unusual for Leblond to be out of contact with her family for this long and they’re concerned for her well-being.

“This investigation has been ongoing since April 19 and after pursuing multiple avenues of investigation, police are now turning to the public for assistance,” said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha with the Surrey RCMP, in a news release.

Leblond is described as white, 5’1” tall and 100 lbs with curly brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to make a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.