Surrey RCMP seek public's help in search of man wanted for fleeing police, assaulting officer

Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help tracking down a 24-year-old man who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said Haitam Maher has been charged with several offences, including flight from police and assaulting an officer with a weapon.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 7, when officers from the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team were conducting a traffic stop after spotting a suspect vehicle driving dangerously through the city during rush hour.

"As officers approached the suspect vehicle, it allegedly drove forward into the police vehicle, almost striking an officer," Cpl. James Mason said in the release, adding the suspect vehicle then collided with multiple other vehicles while fleeing from the scene.

Mounties described the suspect vehicle as a 2017 white Range Rover with B.C. licence plate TK199L.

"Thankfully no one was injured during this incident," Mason said. "Haitam Maher has been charged with several offences and we are encouraging the public to call Surrey RCMP with any information that could assist us in locating him."

Maher is described as 6' tall and 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has been charged with the following offences:

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon;

Flight from police;

Dangerous operation of a vehicle;

Failure to stop;

Resisting or wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Anyone with information on Maher's whereabouts is asked to call 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.