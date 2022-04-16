Mounties in Surrey are asking for help finding a missing woman and her three-year-old daughter who were last seen Thursday morning.

Michelle Nathe, 31, and her daughter Wednesday Gosselin were reported missing Friday, according to the Surrey RCMP. They were last seen at "a residence" near 137A Street and 101 Avenue the previous day at 9 a.m.

"Family and police are concerned for their well-being and actively working to locate them," says a statement from police.

Nathe is described as white, 5'10" tall, with a slim build and "numerous distinct tattoos." Gosselin is described as white, 2'5" tall, weighing 36 lbs. She has curly blond hair and was wearing a hoodie, a light “dinosaur” jacket, and black sparkly shoes or pink boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477.