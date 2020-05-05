VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday evening.

Mounties said Arnav Naphar was last seen around 5:45 p.m. at Hyland Creek Park in Newton. He was with his family but went off alone to ride his bike and did not come back.

"It was normal for Arnav to ride his bike around the park, however, it is highly unusual for him not to return home," RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Naphar is described as South Asian with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and approximately 110 pounds.

On Monday night, an RCMP helicopter conducted an aerial search for the teen while Surrey Search and Rescue looked for him on local trails. SAR crews will be out looking for him again on Tuesday, Mounties said.

The Surrey RCMP's Missing Persons Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and will be canvassing the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information about Naphar's disappearance is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.