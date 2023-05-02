Surrey RCMP search for missing 10-year-old with 'limited' communication skills

A 10-year-old boy who police say has limited communication skills went missing in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Osman Abdulwahid was last seen in the 9600-block of 148 Street around 5 a.m., local Mounties said in a statement issued shortly before noon.

He has dark brown hair, stands five feet tall and weighs about 121 pounds, according to the release.

Mounties say the boy was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, orange shorts with a black stripe on the side and white basketball shoes.

“He may only be able to provide short answers. Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP said in the statement.

“Anyone who sees Abdulwahid is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and remain with him until police arrive,” the release concludes.