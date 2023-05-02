Surrey RCMP search for missing 10-year-old with 'limited' communication skills

Osman Abdulwahid, 10, of Surrey, B.C., is pictures in a handout photo from RCMP. His family reported he was last seen in the 9600-block of 148 Street around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Osman Abdulwahid, 10, of Surrey, B.C., is pictures in a handout photo from RCMP. His family reported he was last seen in the 9600-block of 148 Street around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener