VANCOUVER -- Police say the 29-year-old pregnant woman who had been missing since June 2 has been found and is safe. They are thanking the public for their help in locating her.

In a news release on June 17, the RCMP said the woman was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on June 2 in the 13700 block of 92 Avenue in Surrey, and no one had seen or heard from her since. On Sunday, Surrey RCMP announced that she had been found.

CTV News Vancouver has removed the woman's name and photo from this story out of respect for her privacy.