

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP have released three photos as they ask for help identifying three suspects in an alleged assault back in May that ended in a fight in the middle of the Fraser Highway.

Police say they received reports of a fight in the middle of traffic on Fraser Highway, near 176 Street, during the evening of May 2.

By the time police arrived, all the participants had left the area.

Mounties were able to identify the victim, an 18-year-old male, who suffered minor injuries.

One man allegedly involved in the fracas has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say they are still looking for three more suspects, all described as South Asian males.

The first suspect is described as approximately 6" tall, with black hair, a black beard and was wearing a dark sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.

The second is approximately 5'10" tall with black hair, facial stubble and wearing a black baseball cap and blue sweatshirt.

The third and final suspect was seen wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.