

CTV Vancouver





Mounties have released a series of images in hopes they will help identify a pedestrian in her 50s who is in critical condition after being struck by a car in South Surrey Wednesday.

Police say a driver in a dark purple Hyundai sedan was making a left turn at the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent at around 1:30 p.m. when the woman was hit.

She was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition.

One of the three photos shows the pedestrian in the area prior to the collision. In the photo, she is wearing light-coloured pants, a blue hoodie and purple and black shoes.

The other images show a red watch she had on at the time and a set of keys she was carrying.

Unable to identify the woman, police first turned to the public for help on Thursday.

The woman is described as Caucasian with shoulder-length grey-brown hair which was in a bun wrapped in cloth. She is 5-8, weighs 154 pounds and has a distinctive mark above her right eye.

Mounties initially said the woman was in her 70s, but changed the description Friday to say she is between 50 and 60 years old. According to police, she has also had cataract surgery in both eyes.

The driver of Hyundai remained at the scene Wednesday and spoke with police, who haven't said what might have caused the collision or whether charges will be recommended.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).