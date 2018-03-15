

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to find the owner of nine military medals and decorations found at a local bus stop.

Police say the badges, which appear to have been awarded for service in the Indian military, were found in the area of 72 Avenue and 148 Street on Remembrance Day 2017.

Four months later, however, and the RCMP still hasn't been able to find their owner.

“Somewhere in our community a veteran or their family is missing these medals,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a statement. “Personal items like these often have a deep meaning for their owners and we are really hoping we can send them home where they belong.”

Anyone who might know who the medals belong to is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502.