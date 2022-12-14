Surrey RCMP locate missing 14-year-old girl

Update: Police in Surrey have loacted a 14-year-old who was missing for over two weeks, according to a statement issued Thursday.

In a statement Wednesday, the Surrey RCMP said the teen was last seen on the evening of Nov. 29 in the 13800 block of Franklin Road. She was reported missing the following day.

"Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing due to the length of time she has been out of contact," authorities said in a media release, adding that the detachment's Missing Persons Unit has been "actively" searching for the girl since she was reported missing.