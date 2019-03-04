

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a sexual assault in a park in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood that occurred in late February.

RCMP say a woman was walking in West Newton Community Park, in the 13000 block of 59th Avenue, on Feb. 22, 2019 at around 9:40 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

Police say the man threatened the woman, demanding sexual acts. The woman was able to escape the man and was physically unharmed from the incident.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, in his 20s, with a medium build and approximately 5'7" tall. He's described as having a chubby face with a small beard and was wearing a woolen hat and a dark jacket.

Mounties are asking for anyone with any information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.