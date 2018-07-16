

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a targeted shooting that left a man in hospital late Sunday night in Surrey.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex in the 13900 block of 108 Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. where they found a man with two gunshot wounds to the leg.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and that there is no risk to public safety.

Mounties have released few other details about what happened, including whether the shooting was targeted and whether the victim is known to them.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.