

Spencer Harwood, CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are looking into an alleged assault of a woman in her 20s early Thursday morning.

According to the RCMP, the assault happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, in the 12500 block of 72nd Avenue in the Newton neighbourhood in Surrey. Police say the woman was grabbed from behind in what they say was a bear-hug, and screamed before her assailant tried to silence her, covering her mouth with his hand.

The RCMP said in a news release the victim bit the suspect's hand and wrestled free before fleeing from her attacker.

The suspect is described as a bearded man, roughly five feet tall, with a medium build.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit is asking the public for any information on the suspect, and want to remind Lower Mainland residents of several steps they can take to stay safe:

• Stick to take main routes, and avoid, secluded, forested and poorly-lit areas

• Tell people where you're going

• Don't assist strangers

• Trust your gut instincts if a situation feels wrong

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.