

Meagan Gill





Surrey RCMP is thanking the public for spreading the word and helping them find a man who appeared in a viral photo with two officers at this year’s Vaisakhi parade.

According to Twitter user A. Takhar, the South Asian man waited in line for 20 minutes on April 20 to meet the Mounties, but didn’t have a camera when his turn came.

“He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two Surrey RCMP members,” the tweet read. “I’m sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo-op can mean so much.”

The heartwarming photo showing the man standing proudly between the officers garnered the attention of Surrey RCMP members. They sent out a tweet looking for help in identifying the man so they could present him with a printed copy of the image.

Thanks to the power of social media, they were able to track him down and he is going to pick up his memento at their detachment.