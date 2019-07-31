

Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver





Two Surrey RCMP cruisers were involved in a crash Tuesday night, according to an officer on scene.

Few details are known about what led up to the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. One of the cruisers was already on a tow truck when CTV News reached the scene, and the other was lodged in a BC Hydro utility pole's guide wire.

There was heavy damage to the front of the cruiser stuck in the guide wire.

An officer on scene told CTV that the officers involved in the collision are OK, but did not specify how the crash happened or if the officers were responding to a call.

Surrey RCMP have not officially commented on this crash. This article will be updated when information becomes available.