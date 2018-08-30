

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are searching for a 12-year-old girl they're describing as a "high risk" missing person.

Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 10300 block of 152 Street in Surrey. She has not been heard from or seen since, police said in a statement issued early Thursday morning.

Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being. Mounties said she has a medical condition that requires medication, but did not elaborate on what it is.

Dyck has been described as white and Fijian. She's about 5-1 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black tank top and grey skirt with pompoms on the bottom.

"It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long," the RCMP said in the statement.

Dyck is known to frequent the Surrey Central and Guildford areas.

Anyone with information on where Dyck might be is asked to call police at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.