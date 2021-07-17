VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey shut down an intersection in the city's Newton neighbourhood Saturday evening as officers investigated an apparent shooting.

Video from the scene shows the intersection of 128 Street and 60 Avenue behind police tape. Officers can be seen focusing their attention on a red van with shattered rear windows and a bullet-sized hole in the windshield.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that shots were fired at the vehicle. It was unclear Saturday night whether anyone had been injured in the incident.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.