Surrey RCMP believe Wednesday shooting in Whalley was targeted, no injuries reported

An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.

Shots were fired in the 10600-block of 138th Street around 5:10 a.m., according to Surrey RCMP.

“Officers attended to the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting, which included damage to a residence,” reads a statement Mounties released on Wednesday.

Fortunately, police say none of the people who were inside the residence during the shooting were injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. For those that wish to stay anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.