VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a 23-year-old man who has been missing for more than 48 hours.

Rattanjot Sidhu was last seen Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at 66th Avenue and 184th Street in Surrey.

Before his disappearance, he was wearing a black turban, black puffy jacket, black sweat pants and black and orange shoes.

Sidhu is described as South Asian, 5'9" and 154 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

"Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being," Mounties said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Sidhu's whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.