VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public for help finding a pregnant woman who has been missing since June 2.

The RCMP says Ashley Minshull was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on June 2 in the 13700 block of 92 Avenue in Surrey, and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Minshull is described as a 29-year-old white woman who is 5’6” tall and weighs around 185 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes, and is currently eight months pregnant. She drives an orange 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, with the license plate KN957X.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mishull’s whereabouts to call 604-599-0502. To report anonymously, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, and quote file number 2020-91458.