VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP have arrested a youth in connection with what authorities are calling a "string of robberies" that involve the use of online marketplace app Letgo.

According to Mounties, four robberies with similar circumstances took place in Whalley between March 15 and June 27, 2020. In each case, the robbery occurred in the daylight hours and the encounters were set up through the app beforehand for the purpose of purchasing high-end cellphones.

During the meet up, the victims were allegedly sprayed with bear mace and robbed of their cellphones, Surrey RCMP said, in a news release.

With the help of witnesses, Mounties were able to identify and arrest a 16-year-old suspect on Aug. 13. The teen has since been released on conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date.

"There’s always a risk in meeting someone you don’t know through an online marketplace app, even in daylight hours," said Cpl. Dan Lowe, of the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit.

"It’s important for the public to be aware of the risk before considering this type of transaction."

Surrey RCMP warns those who plan to meet up with strangers through online marketplace apps to take the proper safety precautions.

Insist on meeting in a public place during the day in a well-lit area where there's lots of foot traffic;

Gather as much information as possible beforehand, including the person's full name and phone number;

Proceed with extra caution when buying or selling high value items;

Be sure to tell a friend or family member when and where you’re going to meet a potential buyer/seller;

Take your cellphone and have a friend accompany you during the exchange

Anyone who has information about these robberies is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.