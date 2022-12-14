Surrey RCMP appeal for help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Surrey are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen in over two weeks.

In a statement Wednesday, the Surrey RCMP said Katie Sandness was last seen on the evening of Nov. 29 in the 13800 block of Franklin Road. She was reported missing the following day.

"Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing due to the length of time she has been out of contact," authorities said in a media release, adding that the detachment's Missing Persons Unit has been "actively" searching for Sandness since she was reported missing.

She is described as Metis, weighing 100 pounds and standing 5'6" tall. The photo provided shows a teen with long, blonde hair, but Mounties say her hair is short and dark. She has blue eyes, and "thick black fake eyelashes," the statement from Mounties says.

When last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, a black puffy jacket, black tights and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-599-0502.