VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say two people have been charged after a "property crime spree" that included breaking into a home in the City of Vancouver.

Surrey residents Patrick Kensick and Ashley Smith were arrested on Feb. 29 and are each facing multiple charges related to the break-in, Surrey RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

On the day of the break-in, officers from the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team were in Vancouver as part of "an investigation targeting multi-jurisdictional property crime," police said.

While there, they saw Kensick and Smith operating a stolen vehicle, which police said the pair "used to facilitate" the break-in. Police did not specify how the vehicle was used to break into the home.

When the suspects returned to Surrey, the RCMP arrested them without incident and seized evidence from inside the vehicle, police said.

Both Kensick and Smith are known to police, who described the pair as "prolific property crime offenders" in their release.

Kensic has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, police said.

Smith is also facing those two charges, as well as a charge of possession of stolen identification and credit card information.