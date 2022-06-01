Surrey politics: Embattled mayor's 'state of the city' address overshadowed by ongoing criminal trial

Surrey’s embattled mayor delivered his state of the city address Wednesday morning.

Doug McCallum touted his controversial municipal police force, a number of capital projects and federal funding secured for the Surrey-Langley Skytrain expansion.

However, those achievements were largely overshadowed by his ongoing criminal trial.

McCallum’s address was filled with optimism, highlighting the rapid growth the city has seen.

“Despite the challenges from the COVID pandemic, council never strayed from the goals we set at the start of our mandate,” said McCallum in his speech at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel.

“The vision of what council wanted to achieve in four years was ambitious, and demanding. It required massive change, not for the sake of change, but what is best for Surrey."

Although the mayor didn’t directly address the criminal charge against him, he did acknowledge his council is divided.

“There has been no shortage of critics, doubters and naysayers. I have always said you need to have a thick skin to do this job. And to the council members who have stood fast. I want to thank you,” the mayor said.

McCallum holds the balance of power on council, supported by four of the eight councillors.

It’s been a tumultuous term with frustrated residents overtaking several council meetings.

His push to transition the city to the Surrey Police Service has dominated much of the divisive discussion.

The city says 85 SPS officers are now working the streets with another 300 are expected in the next year.

McCallum says he’s delivered on his election promises, keeping property taxes at 2.9 per cent.

His council has also invested $428 million in community centres and infrastructure upgrades. He’s been a fierce advocate for the Surrey-Langley Skytrain expansion, which now has funding from all levels of government.

But his ongoing criminal trial has eclipsed those achievements.

McCallum is facing a charge of public mischief.

He’s accused of lying to police about a confrontation with a member of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign last September where he claimed a woman drove over his foot.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

Despite growing calls for him to resign, he’s steadfast he’s innocent until proven guilty.

“I think a lot of it's political. We're in an election time right now and I will not step down,” he told reporters following his address.

He’s adamant he maintains strong support from his constituents.

“I've seen tremendous public support over the last couple of weeks. Huge support, never seen that kind in my 15 years of being mayor,” said McCallum.

The rival councillor running against him in October’s election disagrees with that statement.

“You know, you don't have people showing up to council like they did on Monday night,” said Coun. Brenda Locke through laughter.

“You don't have people doing protest rallies out of city hall. We even during COVID times had drive-thru. People are not supportive of this mayor,” she said.

An angry crowd forced the abrupt end of Monday night’s council meeting which only lasted seven minutes.

“Our only request is not for them to be shouting and swearing in council chambers. Let's just conduct our meetings properly, and let's listen to each other, we can learn a lot,” said McCallum when asked about the meeting.

He called a recess to the meeting and walked out.

It was postponed until Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“We will make sure that we have a little more security so that all people respect each other, respect other people that also come to speak,” said McCallum.

When asked about his justification for not stepping down despite city business now being disrupted, he said it’s only happened twice.

“I have never seen so much business been done by this council over the past couple of years, than ever. I would put that kind of volume up to any city literally in Canada. That hasn't done it. So in fact, we have done more business than we ever have in our history,” before calling an abrupt end to the media scrum.