Surrey police: report expected on transition to municipal force

SURREY, B.C. -

The future of policing in Surrey is expected to become clearer this week.

City council is set to receive an update about the transition to a municipal force at a meeting Monday night.

Newly elected mayor Brenda Locke campaigned on keeping the RCMP in the city, but critics have raised questions about how feasible that promise is.

The Surrey Police Service says too much has been invested to turn back, but Locke insists it will be more expensive for taxpayers to continue the transition.

Less than 24 hours after being elected, Locke directed city staff to tell the SPS to stop spending money.

The service says about $100 million has already been spent on wages and one-time costs. Locke believes capital expenditures can be sold or re-incorporated into the city.

Last week, the Surrey Police Union announced that 94 per cent of its members have signed a pledge saying they won’t apply for the RCMP if the municipal force is dissolved.

Former mayor Doug McCallum, who was defeated in last month's election, initiated the transition.

When asked if she’s considering a referendum on the issue, Locke has said the results of the election speak for themselves.

She believes she is carrying out the will of her constituents.