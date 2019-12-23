VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP have arrested one man and seized guns, stolen property and drugs after a driver refused to stop for police on Dec. 13.

Police said they tried to stop a car at 184A Street and 58 Avenue. The driver drove away, but officers noted the vehicle description and licence plate number.

Days later, on Dec. 18, the vehicle was again spotted and this time, police officers blocked the car while it was parked. The driver tried to run away, but the 37-year-old man was arrested.

When police searched the vehicle, they found three guns, stolen property and what they suspect is methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. The suspect remains in police custody while police continue to investigate.