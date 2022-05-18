Surrey pawnshop owner charged with trafficking stolen property

The owner of a pawnshop in Surrey is facing eight criminal charges after an investigation into trafficking of stolen property, according to police.

The Surrey RCMP began investigating the business on King George Boulevard near 72 Avenue in December of 2020, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The store was "believed to be conducting business with prolific property crime offenders," Mounties say, noting the city's bylaws requiring owners to provide information and serial numbers of the goods they receive so they can be cross-referenced with stolen property.

Police did not say if the owner, Giovanni Robert Cipparone, had complied with this bylaw.

Cipparone was charged on May 3 with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in property obtained by crime and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime. He is due in court later this month.

"Prolific property crime offenders are responsible for committing a disproportionately large number of offences in Surrey," said spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the statement.

"Those who intake and facilitate the sale of stolen property perpetuate thefts in our community."

"There appears to be only one pawn shop on that block, and it's called 4 Seasons Pawn Shop and Gold dealer. Surrey RCMP declined to confirm the name of the store, saying the case is currently before the courts.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to call 604-599-0502.