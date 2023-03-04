Surrey nurse suspended for delivering narcotics through mail slot to wrong address

Prescription pills are shown. (shutterstock.com) Prescription pills are shown. (shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison

A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener