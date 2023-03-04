Surrey nurse suspended for delivering narcotics through mail slot to wrong address

A Surrey nurse has been suspended for two days and ordered to undergo remedial education after admitting to delivering narcotics through a mail slot in September 2021.

At the time, Ravneet Kaur Kaler was employed as a licensed practical nurse with a community pharmacy program that delivered and administered medication to patients in their homes, according to a summary of a consent agreement between Kaler and the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted on the college's website last week.

The summary indicates that Kaler "did not follow relevant standards, employer policies and instructions" when she delivered the drugs through the mail slot.

Doing so meant she didn't engage in "any assessment or evaluation of the patient's health status," according to the BCCNM.

She also caused a potential breach of the patient's personal health information, the summary notes, because the mail slot she delivered the narcotics through was for the wrong address.

According to the summary, Kaler voluntarily agreed to several conditions, including the two-day suspension of her nursing registration, a public reprimand, and "remedial education in preventing medication errors, patient privacy and ethics."

She must also participate in a regulatory practice consulting program to address "the foundational issues underpinning (the consent agreement with the college)."