Surrey nurse faces 28-day suspension for mistreating elderly, vulnerable patient: BCCNM

A B.C. nurse has been disciplined for mistreating an elderly patient in Surrey two Christmases ago.

Sandeep Sarao is facing a 28-day suspension of her nursing registration over practice issues dating back to Dec. 25 and 26, 2021, according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

On Sunday, the BCCNM posted a notice of its consent agreement with Sarao, which concerns her “failure to engage in appropriate application, use, and supervision of four-point restraints on an elderly vulnerable patient.”

Sarao’s misconduct includes not providing adequate bed clothes, bedding or pain medication to that patient, according to the notice.

The college says she also created false and misleading entries in the patient’s medical record.

After completing her registration suspension, Sarao will be supervised for the next six months as part of the consent agreement.

During that period, she also won’t be allowed to work night shifts, be the sole registered nurse on duty or in charge, supervise students, orient new staff members or report to more than one employer.

In addition, Sarao has agreed to complete “educational coursework in professional standards, clinical decision-making, communications, documentation, ethics, and gerontology in nursing,” as well as a learning plan and a BCCNM regulated practice consultation.