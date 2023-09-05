Surrey neighbourhood evacuated after car crashes into home, causing gas leak
Multiple households in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood were forced to evacuate early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, rupturing a gas line.
Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News the crash happened at approximately 4 a.m. near 156th Street and 90th Avenue.
The residents in the surrounding area were evacuated while Fortis BC turned off the main gas line and made repairs.
They have since been allowed to return home, Munn said.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and, despite efforts from officers and police dogs, remains at large, according to police.
