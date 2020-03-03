VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is unlawfully at large.

Lawrence Myers, 44, failed to appear in court and is wanted on a warrant, police said in a news release issued Monday. They believe he's in the Surrey area.

Myers is white and about 5'2" tall with a slim build. He has brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos including one on the back of his neck and some on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Myers or where he might be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Police advise not to approach him.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crimestoppers.