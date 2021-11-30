WATCH LIVE
Surrey Mounties investigating 3 separate shootings from weekend
A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
Vancouver -
Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's help after three separate shootings were reported over the weekend.
They say one of the victims is in critical condition and two others were injured.
Police say it's too early to determine a motive but they believe all three shootings were targeted.
They say investigators are exploring links to criminal activity and the drug trade, and are asking anyone who may have information or dash camera footage of the incidents to come forward