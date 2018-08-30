

CTV Vancouver





A Surrey RCMP officer has pleaded guilty to breach of trust nearly two years after he was targeted by an online vigilante group.

Const. Dario Devic was arrested in September 2016, just days after Surrey Creep Catchers—whose stated goal is to expose sexual predators on social media—streamed live on Facebook an encounter with a man the group alleged was an RCMP officer who was attempting to meet a teenager for sex.

Devic was charged with attempting to lure a child under the age of 16 and breach of public trust.

An internal RCMP Code of Conduct investigation into what happened was also launched.

By mid-October of the same year, however, Crown decided to drop the child luring charge following "a full review of all the available evidence."

Devic pleaded guilty to the remaining charge Thursday morning.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

