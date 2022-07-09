Surrey mother of 3 searching for living kidney donor

A Surrey woman and her family are searching for someone who could help give her a new lease on life.

Poonam Hamal is hoping to find a living kidney donor, and her youngest son has launched a campaign online and in the community in the hopes of making that life-changing connection.

Hamal said she tries to keep a happy outlook while living with a difficult diagnosis.

“My blood group is B-positive,” she said with a smile. “I have to be positive.”

'MISSING SO MANY THINGS'

The 52-year-old mother of three has been on kidney dialysis since 2019, after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease eight years earlier. The disease, known as IgA nephropathy, has no clear cause and no cure.

“After biopsy, (the) doctor told me, 'Your kidney's gone,'” she said.

Her family says since then both of her kidneys have stopped working.

“I feel weak every day,” she said. “Day by day, my body is getting weak, because I’m doing dialysis at home every night.”

Hamal’s son Shaurab said her illness has also meant more isolation during the pandemic, which has been difficult, as she always loved planning events for the holidays and seeing friends and family.

“It gets tough,” he said. “And it’s soul-crushing.”

He said his mother also had to leave her job working in seniors’ homes.

Hamal said she’s also been longing to go and visit her elderly parents, who she hasn’t been able to see in years.

“I’ve been missing so many things,” she said. “I want to continue to be a good person in the world, do something good in the community.”

Hamal’s son Shaurab said his father wanted to donate, though he wasn’t an exact match, but could not continue the process due to health issues.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

Without a donor in their immediate circle, the 23-year-old decided to start a campaign to broaden the search.

“If I can’t do anything personally to help directly save my mom, this is something I know. This is something I can do," he said. “We know that the more that we can raise awareness about this that more people will see this – and potentially there could be a match for my mom and change her life.”

Her story is now being shared on a website, called “Kidney for Mum” as well as through social media, and on posters.

Hamal’s son says the response has been phenomenal, with total strangers offering their support.

Poonam is facing also an additional challenge in her search because her blood type, B-positive, is not as common.

Medical director of the kidney transplant program at St. Paul’s Hospital, Dr. Jagbir Gill, said wait times are typically the longest for people with blood type B.

“The longer you spend on dialysis, although dialysis is an excellent therapy, it does take a toll on your body,” he said. “There’s no question that the medical recommendation is the fastest you can get a transplant, the better.”

PAIRED DONATION PROGRAM

Dr. Gill said even if someone can’t donate directly to a person, there is a national paired donation system that could help.

“People can go in as a pair and we can find another pair in the same situation, where you can do a kidney swap so to speak, “ he said. “It is certainly becoming more common for people to broaden that net of individuals to ask, and go public.”

Hamal said she’s grateful to everyone who’s offered help so far. Her son is encouraging people to share her story in the hopes of finding that one person who could make all the difference.

“She’s the most caring, loving, and hardworking person that I know,” he said, and added they are hoping and praying a donor is found. “You’re saving somebody’s life, extending their life, and by doing that, you’re ultimately you’re ultimately giving somebody the gift of life.”

Hamal’s family said while anyone who is interested can come forward thanks to the paired donation program, matching blood types for her include B-positive, B-negative, and O-positive and O-negative.

Those who are interested in learning more about becoming Hamal’s donor can contact kidneydonornurse@VCH.ca or 604-875-5182.