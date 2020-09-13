VANCOUVER -- A McDonald's restaurant in Surrey is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

The company says in a news release that the employee, who works at the McDonald's at 8586 120 St., reported the positive test on Saturday, Sept. 12.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," the company said in its statement.

It also said that all employees who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to "self-quarantine until further information is available."

The employee's most recent shift was on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., McDonald's Canada said. The company advised anyone who visited the restaurant on that day to follow the advice of the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, which recommends testing for anyone experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Though the restaurant is closed, Fraser Health has not issued a public exposure notice, something B.C. health authorities do when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission in a public place and officials are unable to verify that they've been able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Three other McDonald's locations in the Lower Mainland have closed temporarily because of coronavirus cases since late August.