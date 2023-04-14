Surrey mayor staying silent on accusations she misrepresented police force vote

Surrey, B.C. -

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has been quiet following accusations she made false statements surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.

Last week at a Metro Vancouver mayors meeting, a vote was made that Locke claims was to choose what police force the region's mayors would prefer in Surrey.

Locke posted a statement online claiming a unanimous vote was made to retain the RCMP.

It’s been more than a week since Locke's statement, and the claim has been met with scrutiny from mayors who were in attendance.

Delta Mayor George Harvie made the motion and was asked Friday about the accuracy of Locke’s statement.

"First of all, Metro Vancouver does not – the mayors' committee and even the directors – we have no authority within commenting with regard to individual member jurisdictions' policing. What the motion was intended to do was to request that the province, forthwith, make a decision," Harvie said.

CTV News has been trying to speak with Locke for three days, with no success.

On Friday, CTV News visited city hall to ask if she would respond to the accusations and was told by her staff the information had been relayed to her.

The situation has city councillors upset with the mayor's lack of transparency.

"It doesn't look very truthful," said Councillor Linda Annis.

"She was given ample opportunity to be able to say, 'I made a mistake, I misinterpreted it,' and make the correction."

The Safe Surrey Coalition – which holds a minority of seats on the current council – issued a statement calling for Locke’s resignation over the apparent inaccurate statement.

"That was something Mayor Locke ran on. She said that if she was elected she would run an open and transparent government,” said Annis.

CTV News attended a news conference at which Locke was scheduled to appear Friday, but those in attendance informed reporters last-minute that she was unable to attend.

"If a mayor is not able to attend an event, then the acting mayor goes, and I am the acting mayor right now, and I was not notified she was not attending,” said Annis.

Locke campaigned on the promise to stop the transition to a municipal police force transition and keep the RCMP. She believes retaining the RCMP would be a cost-effective measure for residents.

The B.C. government has been deciding on the future of Surrey’s police force. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth confirmed that a decision will be made by the end of the month.