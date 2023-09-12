Surrey mayor says she's lost confidence in Surrey Police Board, SPS chief

Surrey’s mayor is firing criticism at the province over the policing battle in her city.

But her frustration doesn’t stop there.

She said council has seen no plan to move forward with the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service and has lost faith in the local police board and the chief of the SPS.

“Do we have confidence in the Surrey Police Board and the Surrey police chief? No. we don’t,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “So until … that trust and that faith from the Surrey police has been developed with the city, I can’t see a move forward.”

When contacted, the SPS referred CTV News to the police board – which said it could not comment at this time.

Meanwhile, Locke also took aim at Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for failing to respond to multiple requests for information since the provincial government made its decision on Surrey policing in July.

“The roadblock is for the minister to respond … to the six letters now I’ve sent,” Locke said.

“We still don’t know the reason why he didn’t accept the Surrey plan (to keep the RCMP). We still don’t understand why he chose to go with the SPS and we do not know the path forward,” the mayor said, adding that the city is also waiting for provincial funding that was promised.

Farnworth said a detailed response to the mayor’s letters is coming soon. He also reiterated a promise that there will be money to help Surrey with transition costs.

“There’s been a lot of work underway,” he said. “We have made it clear that the $150 million is there. We put it in the context of $30 million dollars a year over five years for a total of 150 … and I’ve personally made that clear to the mayor that that money is there.”

“There is not limbo. We are moving to a municipal police force in Surrey,” said Premier David Eby when asked about the policing transition Tuesday.

“We’re going to make sure Surrey has the resources they need to make sure this is successful,” he said.

This week, SPS is deploying 11 more experienced police officers to work alongside the Surrey RCMP in frontline policing. Sixteen officers were also deployed in July. So far, a total of 246 SPS officers have been deployed into policing operations in the city.

The cost of having both the RCMP and SPS in Surrey is more than $8 million a month.