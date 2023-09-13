Surrey mayor's comments 'extremely disappointing,' police board says

The Surrey Police Board is pushing back after facing criticism from Mayor Brenda Locke this week.

On Tuesday, Locke declared she has lost confidence in the board and in Norm Lipinski, chief of the Surrey Police Service.

In a statement, the board said it has “significant concerns” with the mayor's remarks.

"The Surrey Police Board feels the comments made by Mayor Locke were unwarranted and are not reflective of the work being done by Board members or Chief Lipinski’s exceptional leadership throughout this policing transition,” wrote Melissa Granum, the board's executive director.

"Norm Lipinski is a dedicated public servant who has risen to a very difficult challenge in building and transitioning a large police agency. The Board stands behind the Chief, and our confidence in him has not wavered."

In an interview with CTV News, Locke said she has seen no plan to move forward with the transition from the RCMP to the SPS, and expressed concerns with the province as well as the police board and SPS.

“Do we have confidence in the Surrey Police Board and the Surrey police chief? No, we don’t,” Locke said Tuesday.

“So until…that trust and that faith from the Surrey police has been developed with the city, I can’t see a move forward."

Locke added it was Lipinski's responsibility to "build trust in the city," and that, in her opinion, "he hasn't done that."

But the board maintains that it has "the utmost confidence in Chief Lipinski, his leadership team, and all sworn and civilian staff of SPS.”

“For nearly three years, Chief Lipinski has made significant gains in developing the infrastructure for SPS, hiring 400 sworn and civilian staff, deploying over 200 officers to serve Surrey residents, and navigating the jurisdictional and systemic challenges faced in this historic transition," the board said in its statement.

The Board described the mayor's comments as “unwarranted,” and said the “focus of the Board is on moving this project forward in a manner that is productive and respectful. From this perspective, the Board finds Mayor Locke’s comments extremely disappointing.”

In July, the province determined Surrey must continue with the transition to replace the RCMP with the Surrey Police Service. To date, 246 SPS officers have been deployed into the city's policing operations.