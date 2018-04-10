

CTV Vancouver





Linda Hepner will not seek re-election to Surrey's top job in the fall, the current mayor said in a statement Tuesday.

After four years leading B.C.'s fastest-growing city, nine years as a councillor and two decades as a senior staffer, Hepner said she will step down at the end of her term.

She said the choice was difficult to make, but ultimately, she's deciding to dedicate more time to family and friends.

"During my time with Surrey, the city has evolved from a modest suburb into the region’s second metropolitan centre and a globally recognized leading edge city," she said in the statement.

"I am very proud to have contributed to this transformation, but there will always be more to do, more to achieve and, therefore, there is never an ideal time to leave."

She thanked city staff and the citizens of Surrey for their work, support and trust.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve you and the City of Surrey," she wrote.

Hepner is the latest in a line of Lower Mainland mayors who've announced they will not seek re-election.

In January, Vancouver's Gregor Robertson announced he'd be stepping down after serving three terms in office.

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson, Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore, Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read, White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin and Langley Mayor Ted Schaffer have all said this term will be their last.