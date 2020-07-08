VANCOUVER -- Surrey's mayor announced Tuesday that a health issue led him to take several days off from his responsibilities.

Mayor Doug McCallum issued a statement saying he "had a health concern over the weekend that required medical attention."

The statement did not say what the issue was or how seriously it impacted him.

"While the issue has been addressed, on the advice of my doctor, I will be taking a few days off to rest and recuperate," McCallum said.

But McCallum said he will be back to work in time for next Monday's council meeting.

"I appreciate the concern and well wishes expressed by all," he said.