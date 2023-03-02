Surrey massage therapist banned from treating female patients

A massage therapist in Surrey has been banned from treating female patients while the profession's regulatory body investigates an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. announced the limits it has imposed on Gudbjartur (Bodhi) Haraldsson’s practice this week in order to "protect the public."

In addition to a prohibition on treating female patients, Haraldsson is required to post a notice in both the waiting room and treatment room of any clinic where he is practising informing patients of the ban. He is also prohibited from providing prospective patients the option to book his services online.

The college's Inquiry Committee imposed the conditions on Haraldsson after a complaint from a female patient on Dec. 14 of 2022.

"The Inquiry Committee panel found that there was a prima facie case of allegations that, during the provision of massage therapy to the patient, Mr. Haraldsson engaged in sexual misconduct by engaging in non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body," the online notification says.

"The Inquiry Committee panel considered the allegations serious and found that there is a risk of recurrence if an interim order was not made. Therefore, the panel determined that the public must be protected by an interim order during the investigation and pending any discipline hearing."

The college notes that the allegation has not been proven.

Haraldsson was criminally charged with sexual assault in November of 2022, before the complaint was made to the college.

The Surrey RCMP released a warning and appeal for information after Haraldsson was released on bail, noting that his conditions required him "not to provide any personal or professional therapeutic services including any form of massage therapy and body treatment to any person who identifies as a woman."

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7, to fix a date for trial.

A spokesperson for the CMTBC told CTV News that the province's Health Professions Act places limits on the discussion of individual cases. Generally speaking, however, he said a complaint has to be made to the college before a disciplinary process can begin. While police can inform the victim in a criminal case of the option to report to the college, the college can not independently initiate an investigation on a victim's behalf and without their participation.