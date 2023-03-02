Surrey massage therapist banned from treating female patients

Gudbjartur "Bodhi" Haraldsson, 50, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. Gudbjartur "Bodhi" Haraldsson, 50, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener