SURREY, B.C. -- One man is dead and another person is in custody after a violent night in Surrey that marks the city’s first homicide of the year.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to a parking lot near 120th Street and 75A Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of an assault in progress.

When they arrived they found one man dead.

According to police a second man was located nearby and was taken in to custody.

The parking lot where it appears the man’s body was found has been taped off by investigators. A light-coloured car has been placed behind a tarp and there is a motorcycle and some gear, including a helmet, lying on the ground just a few metres away.

A Shoppers Drug Mart, dental office and other businesses remain inaccessible to the public as police continue their investigation.

There was also a police presence near some homes around 122 Street and 75 Avenue early Thursday morning but police have not confirmed if the two scenes are related.

Police have not yet revealed any information about the suspect or the victim.