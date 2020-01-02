SURREY, B.C. -- One man is dead and another person is in custody after a fight at a Surrey strip mall early Thursday led to the city’s first homicide of the year.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Surrey RCMP were called to the strip mall on 120 Street and 75A Avenue just before 1 a.m. for reports of a fight.

According to IHIT, by the time police arrived the victim was already dead and the suspect had taken off.

But several people had witnessed the fight, including one person who tailed the suspect from a distance, allowing police to find and arrest him a few blocks from the crime scene.

A weapon that may have been used in the murder was also found by police, according to IHIT.

It appears the arrest was made on 75 Avenue near 122 Street, where evidence markers lined the road and remained behind yellow police tape late Thursday morning.

One person has been taken into custody. Police say that arrest was made nearby. There has been a police presence a few blocks away, near 75 Avenue and 122 St. where it appears RCMP were searching through someone’s belongings. Unconfirmed whether this is related to the homicide. pic.twitter.com/BZH8gSijlN — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 2, 2020

The victim's body remained on the ground near a light-coloured car covered in a tarp in the strip mall parking lot for much of Thursday morning as police gathered evidence, placing dozens of evidence markers and flying a drone over the area.

A few metres away from the victim, a motorbike lay on its side near a helmet and backpack.

At one point, police could be seen handling a machete, bottle of wine, and what appeared to be bear spray or mace.

A strange crime scene in Surrey where a man was killed early this morning. A parking lot is taped off and police appeared to be looking at a machete, wine, and what looks like bear spray not far from a motorbike on its side. The victim’s body is still here https://t.co/2YIGCq1VVQ pic.twitter.com/ITuptXG8ip — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 2, 2020

The strip mall, which is across from several apartment buildings along the Surrey-Delta border, has more than a dozen businesses including a Shoppers Drug Mart, a bank, a dentist and several restaurants, all of which were closed Thursday morning as police continued to gather evidence. Around noon, the businesses had reopened.

The suspect is a 33-year-old man. IHIT says he doesn't have known ties to gangs or drug trafficking.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

Police are now trying to determine if the men were known to each other or if any other suspects are involved.